Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, hospital says

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian health official said Wednesday that at least 21 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a camp housing displaced people in Gaza. Atif Al-Hout, the director of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, said 28 people were wounded. The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports but had no immediate comment. The strike hit in the Muwasi area, a sprawling coastal camp housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people. It came after Israeli forces struck targets in other areas of the Palestinian enclave. Earlier strikes on central Gaza killed eight people, including four children.

