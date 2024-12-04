Jury views key videos in NYC subway chokehold death trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have asked to review police and bystander video at the heart of the New York City chokehold manslaughter case against Daniel Penny. The request came during a second day of deliberations Wednesday. Meanwhile, Penny’s lawyers complained that an aggressive protester has harassed the Marine veteran outside the courthouse. The anonymous jury asked for a second look at videos captured by the body cameras of officers who responded to the subway car where Penny grabbed hold of Jordan Neely in May 2023. Neely’s agitated behavior and remarks were frightening passengers. Jurors also asked to revisit video of the roughly six-minute restraint that was captured by a Mexican journalist who was on the train. Penny’s lawyers say his actions were justified.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.