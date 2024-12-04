Mexican troops seize a record fentanyl haul in northern Sinaloa state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and marines have seized over a ton of fentanyl pills in two raids in the north in what officials are calling the biggest catch of the synthetic opioid in the country’s history. The raids came after a sharp drop in fentanyl seizures in Mexico earlier this year, and days after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico unless they cracked down on the flow of migrants and drugs across the border.v The fentanyl raids took place in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name.

