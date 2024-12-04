New Mexico knocks off San Jose State 83-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 20 points in New Mexico’s 83-77 win over San Jose State on Wednesday night.

Dent added five assists for the Lobos (7-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Mustapha Amzil scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph shot 5 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Spartans (4-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Josh Uduje, who finished with 22 points and three steals. Will McClendon added 20 points for San Jose State. Robert Vaihola had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

New Mexico went into halftime ahead of San Jose State 39-38. Joseph scored 12 points in the half. Dent scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead New Mexico to a six-point victory.

