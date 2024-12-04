No-confidence vote could topple the French government for the first time since 1962

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers are voting on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the prime minister and the government for the first time since 1962. Wednesday’s vote follows fierce opposition from both left-wing and far-right parties to Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s proposed budget. He says cuts are necessary to save France’s debt-laden economy, while critics accuse him of ignoring the citizens’ needs. President Emmanuel Macron is facing calls from opposition lawmakers to resign but insisted he will serve until the end of his term in 2027. If Barnier’s government falls, Macron will have to appoint a new prime minister acceptable to the deeply divided parliament.

