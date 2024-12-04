Shock martial law edict in South Korea follows chaotic recent history: A look at the crucial context

TOKYO (AP) — It may seem that the wild predawn scenes in Seoul, with hundreds of armed troops and frantic lawmakers storming South Korea’s parliament building after the president suddenly declared martial law, came out of nowhere. But the chaotic events, which are still playing out Wednesday as opposition leaders introduce an impeachment motion and call for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s immediate resignation, should be seen in the context of South Korea’s recent tumultuous political and social history. These moments resonate with South Koreans in their daily lives, and as they look to explain Yoon’s short-lived declaration of emergency martial law, even if there’s still widespread confusion and anger over his decision.

