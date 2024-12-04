Two students wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school
PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two students have been wounded in a shooting at a small religious school in Northern California and the gunman is dead. A Butte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says Wednesday the wounded students were taken to hospitals in unknown condition after the shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, north of Sacramento. The spokesperson says the suspect died after apparently shooting himself. A motive is unknown.