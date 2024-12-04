Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments on transgender health care ban: Conservatives skeptical

WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative-majority Supreme Court appeared likely to uphold Tennessee’s ban on transgender-affirming health care for minors as it heard the most high-profile case of its term on Wednesday. Five of the court’s six conservatives appeared skeptical about the challenge backed by the Biden administration, which urged a narrow ruling. The sixth, Justice Neil Gorsuch, was notably silent during oral arguments. A decision in the case isn’t expected until the spring, but could have wide-ranging effects as pushback to transgender rights escalates.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.