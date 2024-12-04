The roof restorers of Paris now have UNESCO Cultural Heritage recognition
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — UNESCO has listed the zinc roof restoration techniques for the zinc roofs of Paris as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The roof restorers toil away from before sunrise to after sunset, in slippery winters and scorching summers. They replace the zinc sheets that have helped define the city’s famous skyline since the 1800s. Most of the roofers are men, most are young. They often like heights, architecture, and working outdoors. Roofers are hoping the UNESCO recognition will inspire others to join their ranks and improve their working conditions.