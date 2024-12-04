What to know about the fatal shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO

The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, one the nation’s largest insurers, was killed in midtown Manhattan in what police described as a targeted attack by a shooter outside a hotel where the company was holding a conference. The shooter fled on foot into an alleyway and was last seen on an e-bike heading into Central Park. New York City police said the attack Wednesday on Brian Thompson was planned, but the motive was not yet clear. Police said Thompson was heading to the company’s annual investor conference at a hotel when a person walked up behind him and began firing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.