Escaped convicted murderer puts California town on edge

A search for a convicted murderer in a California town has put residents on edge, with schools closing and Christmas events being postponed. Officials say Cesar Hernandez escaped Monday morning after arriving at the Kern County courthouse in Delano, a city of around 50,000 in central California. He was set to appear in court after pleading no contest to manufacturing a weapon and possessing alcohol or drugs in prison when he evaded staff and jumped out of the van. Delano has been inundated with law enforcement since Hernandez’s escape, with police knocking on doors and helicopters whirring overhead.

