Father of victim in NYC subway chokehold case sues defendant Daniel Penny

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of the victim in the fatal New York City subway chokehold case has sued defendant Daniel Penny as a Manhattan jury continues deliberating. Jordan Neely’s father, Andre Zachary, filed the suit Wednesday in New York Supreme Court. He accuses Penny of negligence, assault and battery, leading to the death of his son last year. Zachary is seeking an undetermined amount of damages. Penny’s lawyer dismissed the lawsuit on Thursday as a distraction. Jurors began their third day of deliberations continuing to hear a readout of a city medical examiner’s testimony during the monthlong trial.

