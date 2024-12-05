Fox News loses bid for Smartmatic voting-tech company’s records about Philippines bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — Smartmatic does not need to give Fox News any information about U.S. federal charges against the voting machine company’s co-founder over alleged bribery in the Philippines. A New York judge on Thursday also turned down Smartmatic’s request to question two Fox Corp. board members. It already has questioned others. Smartmatic is suing Fox News for $2.7 billion. The election-technology company says its business was gutted when Fox aired false claims that Smartmatic helped rig the 2020 vote. Fox says it was just reporting on newsworthy allegations. Fox maintains the Philippines bribery allegations are pertinent to Smartmatic’s business prospects and claims of losses. Florida-based Smartmatic isn’t charged in the criminal case and says it’s irrelevant in the defamation suit.

