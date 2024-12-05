France’s Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Thursday evening after Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned following a historic no-confidence vote. The National Assembly ousted Barnier by 331 votes, making him the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history. Macron faces pressure to quickly name a new leader capable of navigating a fractured parliament, where no party holds a majority. Opposition leaders have called for Macron’s resignation, but he has ruled out stepping down or holding new elections. The political crisis has raised concerns about France’s economy, with Moody’s rating agency warning of risks to fiscal stability and prolonged political gridlock.