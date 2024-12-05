Horizon reconstruction project impacts local businesses

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)-- Businesses in Horizon City say they are growing frustrated after construction in the area has impacted sales for some. The reconstruction project is taking place on Horizon boulevard and Darrington road.

"We usually get like 180 walk-ins per week, now were averaging like 120 to 100," said Miguel Morales, TRND Setters Barbershop.

In the last two months, residents tell ABC-7 the traffic changes have been significant. Lanes at the intersection of Horizon and Darrington are reduced to one. Some residents said this leads to long wait times.

With stores surrounding this area, resident Letty Jarvis, said it's causing people to shop elsewhere this season.

"You know. Right now, everybody does Christmas shopping. Everybody that I know of is going into the city, because there's no way we can do any Christmas shopping around here," said Jarvis.

Horizon City Mayor, Andres Renteria, said these are growing pains but with the increase of population and timely state funding, changes need to be made.

"Horizon City took advantage of a grant opportunity, a federal grant opportunity of $17.5 million. If we didn't take that grant opportunity, that $17.5 million was going to go to another municipality," added Renteria. "If we let that money go, what would what would the alternative be? The alternative would be taking it to the taxpayer. We don't want to do that. I don't want to do that. We don't need to raise taxes here."

Renteria said two projects are running at the same time. Horizon boulevard widening, which will look to increase lanes from 4 to 6. The other project is a complete reconstruction of Darrington road, which will include a new wastewater and water lines, and traffic signal improvements.

According to TXDOT, the project requires extensive coordination with multiple entities including the Town of Horizon City and various utility providers. They said there has been some delays, but the projects completion date is estimated for November 2026.

"I know that there's issues," said Renteria "be patient, were going to get to completion but once it's all done you'll see why they had to do it now."