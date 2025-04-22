Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Earth day

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be a beautiful Spring day. Expect warm, dry, comfortable conditions for your Earth Day.

Tuesday forecast will be similar to yesterday's with great conditions for outdoor plans. We will once again see temperatures above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 87, Las Cruces 85.

We can anticipate mild breezes at most for today, as we remain dry with rain chances not likely.

Enjoy being outdoors in nature today in celebration of our great forecast on this beautiful Earth Day.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content