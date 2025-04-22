ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Earth day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be a beautiful Spring day. Expect warm, dry, comfortable conditions for your Earth Day.

Tuesday forecast will be similar to yesterday's with great conditions for outdoor plans. We will once again see temperatures above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 87, Las Cruces 85.

We can anticipate mild breezes at most for today, as we remain dry with rain chances not likely.

Enjoy being outdoors in nature today in celebration of our great forecast on this beautiful Earth Day.