Indonesia arrests a Chinese man wanted by Beijing over money laundering charges

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have arrested a Chinese man sought by Beijing for allegedly helping transfer and laundering almost $18 million from a criminal online gambling group in China. Yan Zhenxing was detained Monday by immigration officers at a cross-border ferry terminal on Batam island, next to Singapore. Yuldi Yusman, the Director of Immigration Supervision and Enforcement, said Yan was arrested following an Interpol red notice for him. Yusman said Yan, a permanent resident of Singapore, was arriving in Batam for holiday with his family when he was detained. Indonesian authorities brought the suspect, wearing a detainee’s orange shirt and a facemask, to a news conference Thursday in Jakarta. The suspect did not make any statements and was not asked any questions.

