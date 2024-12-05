Northwest water lines out again after El Paso Water line breaks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water announced on their Facebook page that a second water line has broken in Northwest El Paso.

The water main is located at Ojo de Agua and Via Descanso, and is impacting the same area that experienced outages earlier this week. At the time of writing, El Paso Water says hundreds of residents will have their service impacted.

In the Facebook post, El Paso Water says crews are on-site making emergency repairs to the water line.

El Paso Water has confirmed Lundy Elementary School and Hornedo Middle School are in the affected area. El Paso ISD has not yet said if any schools will be closed as a result of this outage.

