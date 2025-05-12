ABC-7 First Alert: Mostly calm today, 40-50MPH gusts and dust return soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track our next wind event. Wind gusts are looking to peak between 40-50 MPH and blowing dust and sand is expected to impact visibility heading into your Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today we will see breezy my mid afternoon with light winds potentially into the evening. Today will also be a hot one with temperatures trending above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 95, Las Cruces is expected about 92.

Tuesday we will see winds start to pick up early morning looking to be the strongest mid afternoon into your early evening. Blowing dust and sand is expected to be a factor tomorrow and visibility is expected to be impacted. Fire risk is also expected to be a factor with fire alerts already issued ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday's winds.