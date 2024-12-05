Notre Dame’s reopening will begin with an archbishop’s knock on the doors. Here’s what comes next
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The reopening this weekend of Notre Dame is a succession of ceremonies to breathe life back into the iconic cathedral and celebrate the recovery from its devastating fire in 2019. High points will be the ceremonial reopening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass. For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and choreographed rites will be an opportunity to display their enduring influence. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and about 50 heads of state and government accepted invites from French President Emmanuel Macron. Tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes.