Poland PM Donald Tusk names security and energy as EU priorities during Warsaw’s presidency

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has named security, energy and competitiveness as the priorities for his nation’s presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2025. Tusk said Europe needs to be more “egoistic” and show more internal solidarity in facing outside competition. He was speaking Thursday after talks with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and leaders of political groups there. He said Poland’s presidency is coming at a “difficult” and ”critical” moment of geopolitical challenges, such as the war in neighbouring Ukraine, conflicts and tensions in many parts or the world and political crises in some of the EU’s member states. He said Poland’s resolve in protecting its border from migrant pressure is becoming Europe’s shared approach.

