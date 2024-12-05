Russia’s Lavrov attends OSCE meeting in Malta in first visit to EU country since Ukraine invasion
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Malta for the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Malta in his first visit to a European Union nation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are also attending the meeting that put Ukraine at the top of the agenda. It was not clear whether Lavrov would have contact with either the U.S. or Ukrainian diplomats