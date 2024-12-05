Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian insurgents say they have entered the central city of Hama after three days of intense clashes with government forces on its outskirts. Syrian state media confirmed violent clashes between government forces and opposition gunmen on the eastern outskirts of Hama city on Thursday but denied that the insurgents had breached it. Hama is one of the few cities that remained under full government control during Syria’s conflict, which broke out in March 2011. Its capture would be a major setback for President Bashar Assad. The insurgents’ recent capture of the northern city of Aleppo, an ancient business hub, was a stunning prize for Assad’s opponents.

