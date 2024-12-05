The Associated Press’ top photos of 2024 from the US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In 2024, U.S. photographers captured glimpses of humanity, ranging from a deeply divisive presidential election, to hurricanes and fires that ravaged communities, to campus protests over the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The gallery from The Associated Press displays political history, from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to his ultimate election win. It also unveils the devastation of hurricanes and wildfires, and the resilience of the families affected. Photographers snapped moments of joy, wonder and awe, including the kiss between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the tight end’s Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship.

