Alone and broke against a renewed insurgency, is Assad’s rule at risk of collapse?

BEIRUT (AP) — The last time Syrian President Bashar Assad was in serious trouble was 10 years ago. That was at the height of the country’s civil war, when his forces lost control over parts of the largest city, Aleppo, and his opponents were closing in on the capital, Damascus. Back then, he was rescued by his chief international backer, Russia, and longtime regional ally Iran. Along with Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militia, they helped Assad’s forces retake Aleppo, tipping the war firmly in his favor. Now insurgents have captured not just Aleppo but the key city of Hama and a string of other towns. And the Syrian leader appears to be largely on his own.

