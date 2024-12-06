American tenor Brian Jagde gets last-minute call to sing in La Scala’s gala season premiere

MILAN (AP) — American tenor Brian Jagde was just wrapping up Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” in Barcelona last month when he got a very much last-minute offer to sing the same role in La Scala’s gala season premiere this Saturday, arguably the opera world’s most prestigious gig. Jagde’s appearance as Don Alvaro opposite soprano Anna Netrebko will mark his third performance at Milan’s storied Teatro alla Scala. He performed twice as a substitute tenor opposite Netrebko in “Turandot” this summer, replacding Roberto Alagna. Now he will replace Jonas Kaufmann in the coveted season opener. “I’m happy to be their guy,’’ Jagde told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.