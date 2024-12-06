Bureau of Prisons agrees to court monitor, public acknowledgement of staff-on-inmate sexual abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal settlement in the wake of rampant staff-on-inmate sexual abuse will force the federal Bureau of Prisons to open its doors to a court-appointed monitor and publicly acknowledge pervasive misconduct at its now-shuttered women’s prison in California. The Bureau of Prisons and lawyers for women suing it over abuse at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, filed a proposed consent decree on Friday that mandates increased transparency and key protections for victims, including pathways to early release and home confinement. The agency’s director, Colette Peters, “will issue a formal, public acknowledgement to victims of staff sexual abuse at FCI Dublin” as part of the settlement.

