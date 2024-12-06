Foreign minister says in interview that Russia will use ‘all means’ to defend its interests

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Moscow doesn’t want a war with the United States but will use “all means” to defend its interests. Sergey Lavrov argued in the interview that was released Friday that while Russia and the U.S. are officially not at war, Washington’s permission for Ukraine to use American longer-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory marked a dangerous escalation. Lavrov said that a recent Russian strike on Ukraine with a new hypersonic intermediate range ballistic missile called Oreshnik was a signal to the West that Russia is prepared to use all means to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

