Hundreds of people in Chad protest against the French military presence in the country

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched in Chad to call for the withdrawal of French troops from the country, a week after the Central African country ended a military agreement with its former colonial ruler. Protesters in the capital, N’Djamena, Friday chanted “Chad for us, France out!” with some holding banners that read, “We do not want to see a single French person in Chad.” Last week, Chad announced in a statement that it would end a defense cooperation agreement with France to redefine its strategic partnerships in line with national priorities. France has maintained about 1,000 troops in Chad, and the statement didn’t specify when they have to leave.

