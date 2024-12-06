Jurors in NYC subway chokehold case tell judge they can’t reach a unanimous verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — The jurors in Daniel Penny’s fatal subway chokehold trial have told the judge they can’t reach a unanimous verdict on the top charge of manslaughter. The judge is considering whether to give them what’s known as an Allen charge — an instruction urging them to make every possible effort to reach a verdict. Penny is facing charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who Penny held in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in 2023. Penny’s lawyers say he was protecting himself and other subway riders. Prosecutors say Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

