Man on trial in the killing of an Ole Miss student gave conflicting information, police say

The man on trial in the killing of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee gave conflicting information to police about how well he and Lee knew each other. That is according testimony Friday by Shane Fortner, one of the officers who did the interview. Fortner says Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. told officers at first that he and Lee did not have a sexual relationship — but in a second interview, Herrington said they had a sexual encounter hours before Lee disappeared on July 8, 2022. Lee was a gay man well known in the LGBTQ+ community in Ole Miss and Oxford. Herrington is charged with capital murder and maintains his innocence.

