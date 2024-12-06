Officials release bodycam video of police shooting that killed 15-year-old Ohio boy

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor and police chief in an Ohio city where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by police on Thanksgiving night said the bodycam video raises questions that must be addressed. Police have said Jazmir Tucker was carrying a loaded weapon. They chased him and one officer shot him about seven times with a rifle. More officers arrived, but seven minutes passed before anyone tried to help him survive. Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said the video released Thursday night raises questions, including why officers didn’t immediately turn on their body cameras and why it took them so long to provide first aid. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Akron police are investigating.

