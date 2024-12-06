Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to be auctioned nearly 20 years after theft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly two decades after a pair of ruby slippers that were worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” were stolen from a Minnesota museum, the iconic shoes are set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder Saturday. Heritage Auctions estimates that the slippers will fetch $3 million or more. They were on display at the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005 when a thief used a hammer to smash the glass of the museum’s door and display case. Their whereabouts remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018.

