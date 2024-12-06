South Korean president apologizes, saying he won’t shirk responsibility for attempt at martial law

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president apologized Saturday for public anxiety caused by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law earlier this week hours ahead of a parliamentary vote on impeaching him. Yoon said in a brief televised address Saturday morning he won’t shirk legal or political responsibility for the declaration and promised not to make another attempt to impose it. He said he would leave it to his conservative political party to chart a course through the country’s political turmoil, “including matters related to my term in office.” South Korean lawmakers are set to vote later Saturday on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, as protests grew nationwide calling for his removal.

