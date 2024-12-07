A farming project in South Africa is helping deaf people build skills and find jobs
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In South Africa, where the general unemployment rate is over 32%, deaf people face even steeper hurdles. Unlike their counterparts who can hear and speak, they must struggle to communicate in sign language while trying to gain opportunities for jobs and skills development. Now a deaf entrepreneur who quit her job at one of the biggest banks in the country has created an organization where the deaf can be trained in agriculture, develop their skills and earn a sustainable living. The farming sector is emerging as a solace for those with disabilities who also face the dire levels of unemployment in Africa’s most developed economy.