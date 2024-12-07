Clintons urge voters agitated by today’s politics to remain involved in public service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill and Hillary Clinton say voters disappointed with the presidential election need to remain involved in public service and find ways to give back. The Clintons spoke at an event in Little Rock on Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the former president’s library opening. The library is preparing to update its exhibits and undergo an expansion that will include Hillary Clinton’s personal archives. Hillary Clinton said voters need to stay connected but can’t remain in a constant state of agitation. Bill Clinton urged voters to find ways to bring people together during divisive times.

