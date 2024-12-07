La Scala’s gala premiere is a Verdi opera with a reputation for bringing bad luck

MILAN (AP) — Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala presents Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” for its gala season premiere Saturday for the first time in 59 years, seeking to shake the opera’s reputation for bringing bad luck. The premiere is a highlight of the Milan cultural calendar, attracting top figures from the worlds of politics, business and the arts. Verdi’s opera has been long dogged by superstition that it brings bad luck, so much so that some in Italy will not speak the full title. It’s a reputation that the staging director of the La Scala production hopes to shake once and for all with Saturday’s performance.

