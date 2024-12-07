Opposition fighters are at Damascus’ gates. Who are they and what now?

Opposition fighters are closing in on Syria’s capital in a swiftly developing crisis that has taken much of the world by surprise. Syria’s army has abandoned key cities. Nervous residents in Damascus describe security forces on the streets. The state news agency has denied rumors that President Bashar Assad has left the country. Who are these opposition fighters? If they enter Damascus, what then? Here’s a look at the stunning reversal of fortune for Assad and his government in just the past 10 days, and what might lie ahead as Syria’s 13-year civil war reignites.

