The spiritual heart of Paris awakens: Notre Dame’ hosts first Mass since 2019 fire

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame Cathedral will host its first Mass since the catastrophic fire of 2019, a moment that transcends religious significance to become a powerful symbol of Paris’ resilience. For Catholics, it marks the revival of the city’s spiritual heart. For the world, it signals the rebirth of one of humanity’s most treasured landmarks. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will preside over the morning Mass, including consecrating a new bronze altar. This liturgy is closed to the general public. It is a milestone in Notre Dame’s journey from ruin to resurrection — a process defined by extraordinary craftsmanship, nearly $1 billion in global donations, and an unyielding determination to rebuild what seemed lost.

