2 men are standing trial on charges they chopped down Britain’s scenic Sycamore Gap tree

LONDON (AP) — People struck by the loss of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in northern England last year found it hard to understand why someone would have committed such a senseless act. The trial of two men that starts Monday may provide some answers. The tree, perched symmetrically in a dip between two hills, drew tourists and locals who marked important life events under its canopy. Its felling also damaged a section of the ancient wall built by Emperor Hadrian in A.D. 122 to protect the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire. Little has been said about the case to protect the integrity of the trial and the rights of the accused.

