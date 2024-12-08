Big questions confronting the Biden administration and Trump’s team after Assad’s collapse in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sudden collapse of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad is forcing the Biden administration and the incoming Trump team to confront intensifying questions about the possibility of greater conflicts across the Middle East. President-elect Donald Trump says Assad fled his country, which his family had ruled for decades, because close ally Vladimir Putin “was not interested in protecting him any longer.” Biden was meeting with his national security team at the White House on Sunday and expected to make public comments later. The U.S has about 900 troops in Syria.

