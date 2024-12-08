Georgian journalists allege brutal beatings as protests rage against ending EU talks
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people joined an 11th straight day of protests in Georgia on Sunday after the governing party moved to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union. Meanwhile, a separate rally decried violence against Georgian journalists covering the demonstrations. Police have been cracking down with increasing force in an attempt to curb the protests, which have centered on the parliament building in the capital, Tbilisi. Groups of masked thugs have also violently targeted journalists and demonstrators, some of whom alleged Georgia’s ruling party is behind the violence. A representative of the Georgian Dream party rejected these accusations.