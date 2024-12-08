Golden Globe nominations are Monday. Here’s what to look for

Expect a starry field of actors when nominations to the 82nd Golden Globes are announced Monday morning. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez all stand a strong chance of hearing their names read. The Globes, which are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval, could surely use that star power to help stabilize the awards. The nominations will be announced Monday by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET on the CBS News website, CBS’s YouTube channel and the CBS News Mobile App. At 8:30 a.m. ET, 10 categories will be unveiled on “CBS Mornings” on CBS.

