In promising to shake up Washington, Trump is in a class of his own

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many presidents have promised to shake up Washington, but Donald Trump may prove to be in a class of his own. So far, he appears more interested in beating the federal government into submission than recalibrating it. In staffing his administration, Trump has shown an inclination to choose people who distrust or even disdain the agencies that they’ve been chosen to lead. That could set up a potential war of attrition between the incoming Republican president and American institutions. Trump’s approach will become even clearer this week as his FBI director pick, Kash Patel, heads to Capitol Hill for a round of meetings with senators who will choose whether to confirm him.

