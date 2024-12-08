Judge says lawsuit over former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr.’s jail death can proceed

REFORM, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the family of former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr., who died in law enforcement custody in Alabama, can pursue a lawsuit alleging his death was the result of excessive force. Foster, a former New Orleans Saints defensive end, died in December 2021, three days after after being taken to jail in Pickens County for allegedly speeding and attempting to elude police. U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon ruled Thursday that the lawsuit could proceed on counts of excessive force and failure to intervene. Axon dismissed other portions of the lawsuit.

