Russia’s has used its hypersonic Oreshnik missile for the first time. What are its capabilities?

A Russian attack on a military industrial facility in central Ukraine on Nov. 21 marked the first use of a powerful new weapon -– a hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads. In the past, such missiles were designed to carry nuclear warheads. The Oreshnik missile struck its target with submunitions that apparently were unarmed but had enough kinetic energy so that their impact delivered the equivalent force of tons of explosives. With the attack, President Vladimir Putin delivered a stern warning to Ukraine’s Western allies that Moscow could use the Oreshnik against Ukraine’s NATO allies who allowed Kyiv to use their longer-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

