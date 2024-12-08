South Korea’s democracy held after a 6-hour power play. What does it say for democracies elsewhere?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A short-lived martial law decree by South Korea’s leader last week raised worries about budding authoritarianism around the world. In the end, though, democracy prevailed. President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that he was declaring martial law and giving his government sweeping powers to crack down on protesters, ban political parties and control the media. Members of the military blocked lawmakers from using the legislature’s constitutional power to cancel the power grab. But the National Assembly within hours unanimously voted to do so.

