Both sides in abortion debate seek clues in Trump’s nominees to key positions

CHICAGO (AP) — As Donald Trump’s Cabinet begins to take shape, the nominees offer a preview of how his administration might handle abortion after he repeatedly flip-flopped on the issue on the campaign trail. Trump attempted to distance himself from anti-abortion allies by deferring to the states on abortion policy, even while he boasted about nominating three Supreme Court justices who helped end the constitutional right to the procedure. The early lineup of his new administration has garnered mixed — but generally positive — reactions from anti-abortion groups. Abortion rights groups say the widely anti-abortion nominees are a sign of coming attempts to restrict abortion access.

