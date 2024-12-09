California to consider requiring mental health warnings on social media sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will consider a bill to require labels on social media platforms warning of their effects on young people’s lives. The legislation is sponsored by state Attorney General Rob Bonta. Supporters said the requirement is necessary to address the impacts of social media on children’s well-being. The bill is opposed by tech companies, who have signaled they would challenge the requirement over First Amendment Right concerns. California has positioned itself as a leader in fighting the tech industry to bolster safety for children online. The state sued Meta in 2023 and TikTok this year for deliberately designing addictive features that keep kids hooked on their platforms.

