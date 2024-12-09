Israel’s Netanyahu is set to take the stand in long-running corruption trial

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to take the stand on Tuesday in his long-running trial for alleged corruption, setting off what’s expected to be a weekslong spectacle that will draw unwelcome attention to his legal woes as he faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes and the fighting in Gaza continues. Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cigars and champagne and exchanging favors with wealthy associates. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt.

